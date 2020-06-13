7 people arrested in Columbia Co. drug bust

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Columbia County Drug Task Force arrested seven people Friday night after a traffic stop led to a drug bust at truck stop and hotel near Portage.
Sheriff Roger Brandner says deputies pulled over Christopher Wiora in the Town of Dekorra for a registration violation around 9 p.m. Friday. Deputies found 8.2 grams of heroin, 16 schedule-II prescription pills, 0.7-grams of methamphetamine, other non-scheduled prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.
The 34-year-old from Portage was arrested on several charges including: possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a prescription medication without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI-second, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
During the traffic stop, deputies said they learned information that lead them to the Petro Truck Stop and Days Inn in the Town of Caledonia. Six more people were located and arrested.
A search was conducted in a room at the hotel and more drugs were discovered, including illicit prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.
The following people were arrested and awaiting court appearances.
- Rainelle Cheever, 55, Baraboo: Arrested for violating probation.
- Gary Jordan, 56, Portage: Arrested for maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and violation of probation.
- Geoffrey Cooley-Lonetree, 38, Wisconsin Dells: Arrested for resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule-III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription and a Juneau County warrant.
- Kaitlyn Goodell, 27, Baraboo: Arrested with a Juneau County warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.
- Tanya Podoll,42, Reedsburg: Arrested for violation of probation, possession of a schedule-III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a prescription without a valid prescription.
- Thomas Fieber, 36, Baraboo: Arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription without a valid prescription, possession of THC, possession of Schedule-I narcotics, and violation of probation.