7 people arrested in Columbia Co. drug bust

The Columbia County Drug Task Force arrested seven people Friday night after a traffic stop led to a drug bust at truck stop and hotel near Portage.

Sheriff Roger Brandner says deputies pulled over Christopher Wiora in the Town of Dekorra for a registration violation around 9 p.m. Friday. Deputies found 8.2 grams of heroin, 16 schedule-II prescription pills, 0.7-grams of methamphetamine, other non-scheduled prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia.

The 34-year-old from Portage was arrested on several charges including: possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a prescription medication without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, OWI-second, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

During the traffic stop, deputies said they learned information that lead them to the Petro Truck Stop and Days Inn in the Town of Caledonia. Six more people were located and arrested.

A search was conducted in a room at the hotel and more drugs were discovered, including illicit prescription medications, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana.

The following people were arrested and awaiting court appearances.