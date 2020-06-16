7-year-old falls from third-floor window of Madison hotel

A young child was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he reportedly fell from a third-story window at a Madison hotel.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the seven-year-old appeared to have broken his arm and told emergency responders that he hurt "all over."

As an ambulance rushed to the scene, one of the officers laid with the boy, trying to comfort him and make sure that he didn't get up on his own, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain recounted.

The child told the officer he just wanted to climb into the officer's cruiser and take a nap, but the officer urged him to stay awake until the ambulance pulled up, DeSpain continued.

The MPD incident report indicates the boy was playing on the third floor of the GrandStay Hotel, 5317 High Crossing Rd., when he leaned too hard on a window screen. It detached, causing the child to fall.

Police noted that the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.