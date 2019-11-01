7 years in prison: Beaver Dam woman sentenced in drug overdose death

A woman from Beaver Dam was sentenced to seven years in prison and 10 years extended supervision after she supplied drugs that caused the overdose death of Karen Sadowski.

Jackie Meyer pleaded guilty to First Degree Reckless Homicide in August. She also pleaded guilty to Operating While Impaired with a Minor Child in the Vehicle.

“Jackie Meyer has a documented history of providing illegal drugs to people," said Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson. "In this instance, Meyer’s act of supplying heroin resulted in the tragic overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Ms. Meyer needs to be returned to prison for substantial confinement.”

On Aug. 27, 2016, Meyer invited Sadowski to her home so they could drive to Madison to buy drugs. Meyer drove to Madison with her children and Sadowski, and purchased cocaine and heroin.

Investigators said when they returned to Meyer's home, Sadowski took the drugs and laid down stating she did not feel well. Meyer and her fiancee found Sadowski unresponsive and Meyer ran off.

Meyer was stopped for speeding a year later and an officer noticed signs of impairment. During the investigation, Meyer admitted to using heroin that day. Officers found two syringes in the vehicle. Meyer's children were in the back seat of the car.