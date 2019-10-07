Nearly $70,000 in tires and wheels stolen from Madison business

Burglars broke into a Madison truck business on the East Side on Monday and stole nearly $70,000 in tires and wheels.

According to the Madison Police Department, a Lakeside International Trucks employee discovered the theft around 4:22 a.m. Monday. The business is located on the 7200 block of Manufacturers Drive.

The employee discovered 68 tires and wheels missing from tractors and dump trucks. The vehicles were propped up on bricks and other things. Lug nuts were scattered throughout the business yard.

Anyone with information on the break-in is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

