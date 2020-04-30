70th Annual Madison Area Parade of Homes still set for June 19-28

The 70th Annual Madison Area Parade of Homes is set to happen on the originally scheduled dates, June 19-28, 2020.

The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) announced on Thursday that it plans to host the annual event in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' Badger Bounce Back Plan.

Organizer said precautions will be in place to reduce potential exposure to the coronavirus, and contingency plans will also be in place in case the state does not reach adequate phases of the Badger Bounce Back by mid June.

The Parade will feature 21 expertly constructed homes across five sought-after neighborhoods in Dane County. The 2020 neighborhoods include Carriage Ridge in Westport, Fahey Fields in Fitchburg, Savannah Brooks in DeForest, Westbridge in Waunakee, and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.

The MABA and Parade of Homes said they are developing precautions that will ensure the safety of visitors, including:



Daily sanitization of each home



Continuous disinfecting through the parade hours



Eliminating paper ballots in favor of an online system



Less interaction with ticket takers and a new, faster process into each site



Hand sanitizer stations at each home



Limiting the number of attendees in each home and site based on health official guidelines

Organizers said the first open hour Monday-Thursday will be reserved for attendees who are elderly or have underlying health conditions. Parade hours are set for Monday-Friday 4-8 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. On Monday-Thursday, 4-5 p.m. will be reserved for high-risk attendees.

If Wisconsin fails to reach a phase that allows for the Parade of Homes to open on its scheduled date, organizers said additional considerations will be made to reschedule or host the event fully online.

