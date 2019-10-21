71-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Whitewater

A 71-year-old is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Whitewater Sunday morning.

Police say Kay Gustafson was struck and killed near the 1300 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Whitewater Police Department with assistance from the Walworth County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with law enforcement and sustained no injuries from the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department says it “would like to extend their deepest condolences to those involved in this terrible tragedy,” according to a release Monday.

