73-year-old injured in crash while delivering newspapers, other driver arrested

A 73-year-old Oakdale woman is fighting for her life after an early Sunday morning crash in which the driver of the other vehicle was taken to jail, suspected of driving under the influence.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Garrene Peaslee seriously injured shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the front yard of a home on STH 21, near Ensign Rd. They were responding to reports of crash near that spot and located two badly damaged vehicles when they arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation indicates Peaslee parked her Chrysler 200 on the shoulder of the road and got out to deliver a newspaper. That’s when a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Charles Davis, Jr., reportedly crashed into her car, which then struck her.

Peaslee suffered life-threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said, and was treated at the scene by a Tomah Area Ambulance Service medical team before being flown via Gunderson AIR to Gunderson Medical Center, in LaCrosse.

Davis was arrested by Wisconsin state troopers and the 36-year-old Tomah man has been charged in a Monroe Co. court with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. During Monday court appearance, he was given a $10,000 signature bond and released. He is due back in court on January 6.

Authorities closed all but one lane of STH 21 for nearly five hours after the crash. The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol continue to investigate the incident.