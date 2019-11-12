$75 Costco 'Anniversary' coupon on Facebook is a scam, company says

A $75 Costco “Anniversary” coupon advertised Tuesday on Facebook is a scam, according to the company.

The scam asks users to share a Facebook post, which falsely promises the user a $75 coupon if the user completed several surveys, Snopes.com reports.

It provided links which led to web pages that were not operated or sponsored by Costco. Users were asked to provide personal details, such as their name, address and phone number, and complete a lengthy series of surveys.

After completing these steps, people were told to sign up for a number of “Reward Offers” which usually involve applying for a credit card or a paid subscription service.

Costco has released the following Facebook statement:

“There are numerous posts circulating on Facebook stating that we are giving away $100 to $1,000 Costco Cash Cards to all Facebook users. While we love our fans and members, Costco is not giving away Costco Cash Cards to Facebook users, and is not associated with this program.”