75+ grams of cocaine seized during traffic stop, Madison police say

More than 75 grams of cocaine was taken from a car following a traffic stop on Madison’s Near East Side, said police.

According to the Madison Police Department, Derek Evans was pulled over near the intersection of East Dayton and North Streets on Feb. 7.

The 31-year-old from Milwaukee was the subject of an ongoing Dane County Narcotics Task Force investigation and was arrested on several drug dealing charges including: two counts for cocaine delivery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine base, possessing with intent to deliver meth, and THC possession.

