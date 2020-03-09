75-year-old woman killed in Beltline crash identified

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a car crash on the Beltline in Monona last February.

Following the accident on Feb. 28, Betty Wilczewski, 75 years old of Madison, was brought to a local hospital, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner on Monday.

Wilczewski was pronounced dead on March 6. The Medical Examiner concludes she died from injuries sustained in the car crash the week before.

Additional testing is underway at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.