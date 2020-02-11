Driver identified in death of kindergartner at school bus stop

Authorities have released the name of the driver who hit and killed a 6-year-old girl and injured her sister in Waushara County Monday.

The Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Carl L. Mullenix was driving on the shoulder of the road when he hit the 6-year-old girl and her 4-year-old sister, who were trying to board a bus that was stopped on the side of Highway 73 in the Town of Oasis Monday morning.

READ: Six-year-old waiting for school bus killed by pickup truck in Waushara Co.

On Monday, authorities said that the driver, now identified as Mullenix, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when he tried to pass the bus on the right-hand side.

Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the bus driver did have his lights activated.

The Sheriff's Office will not release the identities of the victims at this time. The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities have not said if there will be any arrests in connection with the case.

The 6-year-old, a kindergartner at Tri-County Area Schools, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister, who's in the district's 4K program, was brought to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries. She has since returned to her family.

Seven other students were already on the bus at the time of the crash, according to school officials.