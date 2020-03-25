7th COVID-19-related death in Wisconsin reported in Milwaukee Co.

A seventh person in Wisconsin has died from complications stemming COVID-19. The Milwaukee Co. Medical Examiner’s Office announced this latest death early Wednesday afternoon.

The agency said the patient was a 60-year-old man who passed away at his home in the 3100 block of W. McKinley. They did not release any other information about him or how he contracted the virus.

His death is the fourth so far in Milwaukee Co. In its daily update Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 200 people in Milwaukee Co. have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier Wednesday, Dane Co. public health officials confirmed the first death in its county.

