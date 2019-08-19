7th-grade boy donates $15K earnings from county fair to children’s hospital

Western Reserve Schools is commending one of their seventh grade students for an act of kindness that is helping other kids his age in need.

School officials posted on Facebook that Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums from the Huron County Fair large animal sale to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The total donation from Saturday amounted to $15,000 that will go to helping find cures for children and save lives.

Western Reserve Schools said, “A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all... Diesel, you are a hero!”

