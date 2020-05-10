8 ducklings rescued from storm sewer drain in Marinette

Fire and police members were able to rescue eight ducklings Saturday morning in Marinette after they fell down a storm sewer drain.

According to Assistant Chief Steve Campbell, someone called the station explaining the situation on Canhill Road, next to Walmart, around 8:30 a.m.

Campbell says they responded with the engine crew, and saw that the mother duck was still around, and was alerting people that there had been an incident.

He says the mother duck did keep her distance as the rescue took place.

Campbell said the crew was able to extricate all eight baby ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother.

