8-year-old boy rescued from river

An 8-year-old boy is safe after being rescued from the Rock River.

It happened at about 2:09 Saturday afternoon behind the Town Square Pavilion, where a boy fell off the pier into the river.

The Janesville Police Department and Janesville Fire Department responded to the call.

Emergency responders threw out a rope, and the boy was able to grab ahold of it, and stay put on a cement embankment.

When officers were unable to lift the boy from the embankment, they asked for help from a nearby fisherman. The fisherman lifted the boy out of the water so that officers could take him to safety.

Initial reports say the boy was not injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

