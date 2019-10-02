80 mph winds cause extensive property damage in Belmont

On Tuesday evening, a line of strong winds ripped through Lafayette County causing damage in several different locations.

In Belmont, the National Weather Service estimates between 70 and 80 mile per hour straight line wind gusts created the damage in Belmont.

Along Truman Road, the severe weather ripped a roof off a home making the structure uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross says the family of 12 is receiving assistance with food, shelter, and what next steps to take.

Many neighbors spent the day helping the family rebuild their roof and clean the debris off the road.

Just south of Belmont along Wisconsin 126, a shed was carried across Tim Engelke’s property.

“It was kind of a shock when we saw the damage in the daytime,” Engelke said. “Thankfully, we didn’t get hurt and our livestock seem to be fine pretty much.”

Engelke said a few years ago the same shed received damage from severe weather.

“Not too long ago we had a storm go through, but I think this time it might have been more of a twister,” said Engelke.

Engelke is confident in the Belmont community lending a hand.

“We got good neighbors and they’ll help,” he said. “We’ll get through.”

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported there were no injuries as a result of the severe weather.