80,000 masks cleaned per day at new Madison facility

Battelle, a Ohio based company, has opened a facility in Madison that will decontaminate N-95's for front line workers. Wisconsin Emergency Management gave NBC15 a tour of the facility on Tuesday.

Later this week, the center will be able to begin decontaminating 80,000 N-95 respirator masks a day.

"Think about it. Every mask that we get that we can re-use, is one less mask that we need if we can do it safely by decontamination," Kevin Wernet from Wisconsin Emergency Management said.

HOW DO THEY DECONTAMINATE THE MASKS?

Battelle representatives say they use a hydrogen peroxide vapors in a sealed room to kill viruses, bacteria, and micro bacteria that might be on the masks. They point out that any damaged masks, or soiled masks will not be accepted.

