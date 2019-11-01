81-year-old Rockford man missing, police say

Rockford police ask for the public's help in finding Dr. Mohammed Badruddoja, an 81-year-old Rockford resident.

A missing person report came in on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Badruddoja was last seen in his home in the 7700 block of Creek Bend.

Police say he may be travelling in his vehicle, a blue 2008 Lexus with Illinois license plate AH82506. The vehicle was also reported missing.

Badruddoja may be in need of medical attention due to ongoing health issues and not having his medication, according to police.

If you have any information, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.