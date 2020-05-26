81-year-old dies after weekend shooting

An 81-year-old man died Monday as a result of a shooting three days earlier, while the man accused of killing him remains in the hospital for an unnamed medical condition, the Madison Police Department reported in an update.

The victim’s death is now being treated as homicide with MPD’s Violent Crime Unit taking the lead. The name of the currently hospitalized suspect is being withheld until he is booked into jail, per department policy, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain.

The victim, whose name also has not been released, was shot inside his apartment. Officers found him and the suspect after responding around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the 1800 block of Northport Drive. They first located the suspect and were able to take him into custody. Soon afterwards, they found the victim in a nearby apartment and transported him to the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. They noted that two Hmong translators assisted them at the scene.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine when the name of the victim can be released.

