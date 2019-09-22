87-year-old man killed in head-on crash

One person is dead after a head-on crash in the Town of Burke.

It happened at 7:26 Sunday morning on County Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road.

Initial investigation shows a 29-year-old man was driving southbound on County Highway CV, just south of Messerschmidt Road, when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a No Passing Zone.

The 29-year-old man crashed head-on into another vehicle, driven by an 82-year-old woman. Her 87-year-old husband was in the passenger seat.

All three individuals were transported to area hospitals for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Approximately three hours later, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office were notified of the passing of the 87-year-old passenger.

Additional investigation of the crash is ongoing, and citations or charges are unknown at this time.

The names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notifications by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

