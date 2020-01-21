9 area Wendy's, Fazoli's fined for child labor laws

Nine fast food restaurant in Madison and southern Wisconsin are among the nearly 100 fined across the country for violating child labor laws.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the owner of the franchises, Manna Inc., allowed hundreds of 14 and 15 year-olds to work outside of legal hours and work longer than they are allowed. The Fair Labor Standards Act limits those teens to only work between 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. on school nights and limits them to three hours on a school day or eight hours on a non-school day.

“Child labor laws exist to ensure that when young people work, the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Manna Inc. will pay a $157,114 fine for the violations, the Department of Justice said in the statement announcing the transgressions.

The agency says its Wage and Hour Division investigators found violations involving 446 of such teens. In addition to Wisconsin, infractions were found in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

The Wisconsin locations were listed as:

Fazoli's



Madison - 2143 Zeier Road

Wendy's

