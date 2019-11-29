9-year-old boy killed in Orangeburg Co. hunting accident, school district confirms

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a hunting accident, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirms.

DNR officials tell us the incident happened in the town of Springfield in Orangeburg County.

The child, the family confirms, is 9-year-old Colton Williams.

Family members say Colton was out rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend when his dad accidentally shot his son.

Colton was a 4th-grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School.

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth-grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams," The Willison School District wrote in a Facebook post. "Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer."

"Counselors will be on-site at KEES Monday morning, and will continue to be available throughout the week and longer if needed."

We've also been told Colton was an organ donor.