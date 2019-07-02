9-year-old in critical condition after crash

A Dodge County boy is fighting for his life, after a severe ATV crash this weekend.

“He loves fishing and being out in nature. He loves animals, fast cars. He loves fast cars,” says Landon’s mom, April Kaiser.

9-year-old Landon, or “LJ” to his family, has a need for speed. But a freak accident this weekend left him in critical condition.

“Something told me, something. And I walked to the end of the driveway,” says Landon’s father, Mickey Luedke.

Landon had been riding a four-wheeler with his Uncle Dan, when something went wrong. Luedke found Dan with several broken bones, and Landon in critical condition.

“He was unresponsive, wasn't breathing, wasn't moving, wasn't talking, nothing,” Luedke says.

Landon was taken via Flight for Life to UW Children’s Hospital, where he’s already had two brain surgeries. For at least the next week, doctors have placed Landon in a medically induced coma. They’re not sure what will happen when he wakes up.

“He could be the same Landon, or he could be somebody else. We don't know who he's going to be,” Kaiser says.

The scene of the hospital is all too familiar for the family.

“A little over a year ago we were at UW, and my 20-year-old was having three brain surgeries,” Kaiser remembers.

The family says they sold “everything we have” to keep up with oldest son Michael’s medical bills. Kaiser spent the year off work, caring for Michael at home. She’s hoping to do the same for Landon.

“He's gonna recover. He's gonna pull through this, I know he will,” Luedke says. “All I ask for is prayers. My son is one of a kind. To me, he's the best son in the world."

An initial release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. NBC15 News reached out to them again today to confirm, but have not got a response yet. Landon’s family says alcohol was not involved in the crash.

"I would never put my son in harm’s way. And neither would his Uncle Dan. My brother-in-law loves that little boy like it’s his son,” Luedke says.