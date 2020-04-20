90 Dane Co. organizations will receive $1.5 million from COVID-19 Recovery Fund

The United Way of Dane County is distributing $1.5 million in grant funding to more than 90 organizations affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding through the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund was announced Monday.

The fund began March 13 in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and Selfless Ambition. It raised a total of $2 million from more than 1,000 donors.

During the first phase, $425,000 was granted to 39 organizations.

READ THE LIST OF INITIAL GRANTS HERE

The second round of funding, $1.5 million, was awarded to organizations to support food, housing, and flexible funding needs.

READ THE LIST OF FUND GRANTEES HERE

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, Tenant Resource Center, and Urban Triage, Inc. were among the recipients.

The United Way of Dane County received 100 applications with more than $3.4 million in requests. A 17-member committee reviewed the applications and the Board of Directors approved the recommendations.

“The needs that are arising from Coronavirus are unprecedented,” said United Way President & CEO Renee Moe. “Families are looking for resources right now to keep food on the table, pay their bills and stay in their homes. There is a delay for those eligible for unemployment or federal stimulus dollars. We aim to get dollars into the hands of people who need help right now.”

The United Way is also shifting to a long-term community response strategy and is launching a #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on May 5.

The organization is also recruiting volunteers to help with COVID-19-related efforts. You can learn more by clicking here.

