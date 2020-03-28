DHS confirms 989 COVID-19 cases in state; County updates push total past 1,000

The number of official confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin drew very close to the one-thousand threshold, according to the latest daily numbers from the state Department of Public Health and Safety.

(MGN Image)

In its daily update Saturday afternoon, the agency reported 989 cases statewide. However, the actual total has already crossed into the four digits.

DHS’ figures show 489 people in Milwaukee County, where approximately half of the state’s total cases have been confirmed, have tested positive; meanwhile the tally on the County’s website stood at 541 as of 2:30 p.m.

Dane County, too, has reported additional new patients since the state’s survey. The Public Health Madison Dane County website shows 172 confirmed cases.

With those two county’s higher totals added in, that would push the current number of patients to 1,047.

DHS’ reported 989 cases still reflect an increase of 147 over its number the previous day.

More than 15,000 tests have come back negative, it added.

DHS does not report how many people have recovered after testing positive. However, it was noted early on that one of the first people confirmed to have COVID-19 has recovered.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (Left-side) / deaths (Right-side) in our area, according to the Wisconsin DHS

Columbia 7 / 0

Dane 158 / 1

Dodge 6 / 0

Grant 1 / 0

Green 4 / 0

Iowa 3 / 0

Jefferson 8 / 0

Monroe 1 / 0

Portage 1 / 0

Richland 2 / 0

Rock 12 / 0

Sauk 11 / 1