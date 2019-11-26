A 104-year-old Wisconsin woman bags a buck on her first-ever hunt

Florence Teeters went hunting with her son Bill on her land in Philips, which is in Price County.

“She was born in 1915 and raised in Phillips,” said Bill, her youngest of five children. Bill says his mom sat with him in his blind last year and she told him that she wanted to get a license. Bill agreed and she received her hunting license this week.

“I took mom out to the blind this year. I had a nice chair for her and it was nice and warm. A little after 4 p.m., a buck shows up about 30 yards away. I tapped her on the knee and I pointed. She nodded and smiled and was real quiet. Then she took the shot!” said Bill.

Bill says she was elated when she realized she made the kill screaming “I got a buck! I got a buck!” Bill says the buck was small and a “spike” buck which means it has unbranched antlers.

“She wanted to go hunting because she wanted to experience the part of being out in the stand with the boys,” Bill said. “She likes the idea of being out in the woods.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” said Joe Paul with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Sounds like she comes from a family of hunters so they know what they are doing,”

Paul posed for a picture with Florence when she received her license.

Florence is quite the adventurer, according to Bill. “She went ziplining in Milwaukee and she goes to Mardi Gras every year,”

The DNR is currently looking into whether Florence is the oldest registered hunter in the state. “I believe that’s the case,” said Paul.

Anyone born before 1973 is not required to take a hunter’s safety course, according to the DNR. Florence made the cutoff by 58 years.

