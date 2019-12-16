Police: Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

A Pizza Hut delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint in Madison Friday night, according to Madison Police.

The victim told officers he had just made a delivery when two men approached him near South Street and Appleton Road.

One of the men allegedly pointed a handgun at him.The robbers got away with money, credit cards, a cell phone and even his delivery bag which contained a pizza and wings, according to the Madison Police Department.

Police say the two men took off in a silver GMC Envoy with Illinois plates.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Madison Police.

