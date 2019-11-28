A Thanksgiving tradition that's more than a warm meal

It's a Thanksgiving tradition that provides a meal and a sense of community to hundreds in the Madison area.

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison's Meadowood Neighborhood held its 25th annual Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday afternoon. They serve a mix of families, the elderly, people who don't have family in town and those who struggle with housing insecurity and take a bus to the church from downtown Madison.

"It gives a lot of hope for ability to come together as a community and be in community with one another," said Pastor Joe Brosious, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. "You learn a lot more by sitting around the table and sharing a meal with someone than you do meeting on the street or just in passing."

Two-hundred volunteers spent the past four days preparing 24 turkeys. They also prepared enough stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, and gravy to feed about 500 people.