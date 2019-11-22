A Wisconsin Dells resort will have a float in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

A Wisconsin Dells resort is heading to New York for the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and their bringing TLC with them.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is returning to the parade for the second time this year with a float featuring an animated 12-foot wide head of an African elephant. Puppeteers will move the head and trunk as the float makes its way through the parade route.

The elephant will be surrounded by a scene of hippos, lions, elephants, and giraffes gathered around a watering hole. The resort says the float is meant to represent “a wondrous scene where the spirit of community, fun, and connection.”

It noted that 120 pounds of glitter were used in the making of the float.

They encourage people to tune also, for a special appearance by TLC who will be performing their hits “No Scrubs” and “Waterfalls.”

You can watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade right here on WMTV NBC15 on Thursday, November 28, from 9 a.m. to noon.

