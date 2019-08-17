A bench to remember long-time "Funky Drummer" Clyde Stubblefield

“The Funky Drummer” has found a permanent place in Madison to be remembered.

Saturday afternoon, friends and family of the late Clyde Stubblefield dedicated a bench overlooking Monona Bay to honor the long-time resident and famed musician.

The dedication, organized by the Madison Blues Society, celebrated Stubblefield’s life through live music and storytelling. The plaque on the bench describes the musician the way his loved ones did. The plaque reads:

"Dedicated to Clyde Stubblefield, an incredible musician whose innovative drumming grooves have influenced so many. A generous mentor, a humble, joyful, beautiful spirit! He will be missed."

Jody Hannon, his wife of 25 years, looked back on the night they met.

“He came to my restaurant,” she said. “I cooked food for him, watching him eat… I lived with him the last 25 years of his life, and it was pure heaven.”

Their love story continued until February 2017, when Stubblefield passed away due to kidney failure. He was 73 years old.

Hannon said her husband loved Madison. He chose to settle down here because he loved the people, and the people loved him.

She said she’ll be visiting the bench often, along with her husband’s beloved dog.

