A calm Sunday with a break in snow

Sunday, January 26, 2020

4:30 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No Impacts

Good Sunday morning! Today is definitely going to better half of the weekend. Other than patchy drizzle or a few snowflakes no widespread or accumulating precipitation is expected today. Most of the area will just be blanketed by clouds, so expect gray skies throughout the day. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. Don't expect temperatures to really jump today. Temperatures probably only warm a few degrees throughout the day. A west wind at around 10 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s all day.

The clouds will continue overnight, but nothing will likely fall from the sky. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Monday is looking like a cloudy and mild January day. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 30s. A weak disturbance could bring in a slight a chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle and snow late Monday into Monday. Widespread travel problems are not expected at this time, but a few slick spots could form on the roads an impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Multiple weak disturbances will impact the area next week, and each disturbance will bring in a slight chance of rain and/or snow. With the main storm track to our south, widespread or significant accumulating rain/snow look unlikely.

The main weather headline will be the continued long stretch of 'warm' winter weather. Highs all next week will be in the low to mid 30s, which is above average for this time of year. The average high for this time of year is 27 degrees, so highs will likely be 5-10 degrees above average. Temperatures will really start to warm towards the end of next week. Highs by Friday and into next Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The temperature outlook through the end of January and into February favors above average temperatures. The bottom line is a true cold blast of air looks unlikely through early February.