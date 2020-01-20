A calm and cold Monday to kick off the week

JANUARY 20, 2020

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

The weather will remain fairly quiet across the region through tomorrow. Temperatures are going to remain on the cool side through the next couple days. Canadian high pressure will bring quite a bit of sunshine and fairly light wind through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a warm front will have move through and temperatures will rise. Highs are expected in the 30s Wednesday through Sunday. With the increase in temperatures there will also be an increase in precipitation chances. The precipitation will come mainly in the form of snow with two or three inches in total through Saturday.