A cold and active weather week with chances of snow

Monday, October 28, 2019

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected today.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Rain will start to develop this evening. The rain will transition into snow after midnight. Widespread snowfall totals will range from 1-2". The snow will most likely just stick to elevated and grassy surfaces. Only minor impacts are expected. Widespread travel problems are not expected Tuesday morning. The roads could be slushy in spots.

Good Monday morning! Get ready for a cold and active weather week. Highs all week long will be on either side of 40 degrees, which is well below average for this time of year. With cold air in place, there will be multiple chances for snow this week. The best chance for snow will come Monday night and on Thursday. Halloween is looking like a wet and cold day.

This morning is chilly and mostly cloudy. Temperatures range from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Make sure to grab a heavy jacket or coat out the door this morning. The weather should not have a big impact on your morning commute.

Today will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s. Other than a sprinkle, most of the area will stay dry today. Rain won't start to develop until this evening.

Rain will start to become more widespread this evening. With colder air moving in overnight, the rain will transition into snow after midnight. Only minor impacts and light accumulations are expected. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

The snow will quickly taper off from west to east across the area Tuesday morning. Even though widespread travel problems are not expected, make sure to pad a few minutes to your morning commute Tuesday morning. The sky will slowly clear throughout the day. Despite the increasing sunshine, Tuesday is going to be a cold day. Highs will only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

There will be a slight chance of a wintry mix of rain and snow on Wednesday. The best chance of the wintry mix will be near the WI-IL border. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Halloween looks chilling this year! A strong storm system will pass south of the area, which will keep us on the cold side of the system. There's a good chance of rain and snow on Halloween. Snow accumulations are possible, but too early to know exactly how much will fall. Highs on Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Trick-or-treating looks cold and wet. Make sure the kids are bundled up underneath their Halloween costume.

The end of the work week and the upcoming weekend doesn't look as active. Highs will still only be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and overnight lows will be in the 20s.