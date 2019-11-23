Saturday, November 23, 2019

4:15 a.m.

Meteorologist James Parish

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impactful weather is expected.

Happy Saturday! It's a cold start to the weekend. We're waking up to temperatures in the 20s area wide, so make sure to bundle up before step out the door this morning. You'll also probably need a car scraper to scrape off the frost on your car.

Deer hunters will probably need an extra layer today. Temperatures will only be in the 20s around dawn in the mid to upper 30s at dusk. The wind will be out of the southwest this morning and out of the west this afternoon. Expect wind speeds to be around 10 mph.

A few clouds will find southern Wisconsin late this morning and early this afternoon, but rain and snow are not expected today. Today will be seasonably chilly. Highs will be near or just above 40 degrees.

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall for their final home game of the season at Camp Randall this afternoon. The temperature will be near 40 degrees at kickoff. Despite a mostly sunny sky, it's going to be chilly at the game today, so make sure you take a heavy jacket, hat and gloves.

Tonight will be will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Sunday will be the warmer half of the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

The week of Thanksgiving will start out dry and mild for the end of November. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next big weather maker will arrive on Tuesday, and it will likely have a big impact on holiday travel Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A strong storm system will move across the Midwest. This system will bring in a decent chance of rain and/or snow. It's too early to nail down this forecast, but there are still some question marks with the exact track this storm system is going to take. A more northerly track means more rain than snow, while a more southerly track means more snow than rain. Right now, it looks like we're going to be in the middle of a northerly and southerly track. This means some of us will see mostly rain, while others are going to see accumulating snow. Highs on Tuesday will be near 40 degrees.

The storm system on Tuesday will move quickly through the Midwest so the precipitation will not last very long. Most of it should be out of the area by Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Strong winds could impact travel on Wednesday.

A light wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible Thursday and Friday of next week. This could impact Thanksgiving and Black Friday shoppers. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 30s.