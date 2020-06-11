A decision on if Dane Co. is ready to open up further could be imminent

The decision on whether Dane County is ready to move into the second phase of its “Forward Dane” plan to reopen businesses and allow larger gatherings could be imminent.

Two days ago, the county passed the two-week mark since phase one went into effect. The plan mandated health officials wait that long before moving into the second stage, which would allow many businesses to operate at half capacity, instead of 25 percent, and mass gatherings of up to 100 people, among other changes.

Since Tuesday, officials at Public Health Madison & Dane County have been crunching the numbers and comparing them to the other key metrics laid out under the “Forward Dane” plan. Previously, health officials indicated they would likely have that completed by this Friday.

In addition to the fortnight grace period, the other main indicator the program details is for more than half of the metrics it is tracking to be considered met, and for none of the epidemiology factors to be in the failing category.

According to the latest status update, released Monday, Dane County has met six of the nine metrics. Two remain in the middle threshold, while the only one in the failing category, Lab Reporting Timeliness & Contact Tracing, is not considered an epidemiology factor.

In fact, since the day phase one went into effect, the county has remained at the levels required to proceed into phase two. However, PHMDC has not indicated if there are other considerations that may play into its decision, nor has it said when an official announcement would be made.

