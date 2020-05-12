A firefighter's embrace offers a moment of peace to New Glarus boy who just 'lost everything'

A heart-wrenching moment from the scene of this weekend’s devastating house fire in New Glarus demonstrates the impact a firefighter can have – even when they aren’t battling the flames.

The New Glarus Fire Department shared the powerful photo on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, showing a little boy embracing the firefighter as his family was getting their first look at their burned-out home.

The post explained the child was in tears, racing after his mom, when a firefighter who came from a neighboring department to help stopped, knelt down, and wrapped his arms around the boy. His dad, who snapped the picture, could instantly tell how much that gesture meant.

“The father saw his child calm and wrap his small arms around this stranger whom he instinctively recognized as there to try to help… and indeed he did, more than he could have imagined,” the fire department’s post said.

That brief exchange was the most important thing that firefighter, who was not identified, did all day and demonstrated the good in the world, it continued.

As far as the family, they have told the fire department they are filled with “amazement and gratitude,” not only for the first responders, but also for the entire community and the way it rallied around them.

Firefighters had responded to the New Glarus home, in the 500 block of Green Valley Road, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday and soon other departments were called in to help. In an update that day, New Glarus EMS wrote that everyone was safe, but that the family had “lost everything” in the fire.

