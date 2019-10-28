A glimpse into the past: psychic tours former Lake View Sanatorium in Madison

Growing up in the Dane County, I spent a fair share of my childhood on Madison’s north side; summers watching what was then Rhythm and Booms, and winters spent sledding down the giant hill. Both pastimes centered around one place: the Sanatorium Hill overlooking Lake Mendota.

Since the mid-1960s, the building at 1202 Northport Drive in Madison has been used as the Dane County Department of Human Services. But since my childhood, I have felt there was more to the story.

In the spirit of Halloween, I decided to investigate the building with the help of the Wisconsin Historical Society and a psychic medium.

“People were very sick here. There was a lot of fear too, because they saw people dying all the time next to them,” says Laura Kuhl.

Kuhl is a self-proclaimed fourth generation psychic healer, who sees and hears souls from the beyond.

“I can see them in my mind's eye and I know that they're there,” Kuhl tells me.

From 1930 to 1966, the building served as Lake View Sanatorium, a near quarantine for hundreds of tuberculosis patients. That is where I met Kuhl Monday afternoon. She said she sensed spirits from their days at Lake View.

“There's three kids in there, and then there's that orderly, or doctor, or whatever he is,” she explained.

Kuhl believed the three children and adult were stuck in what she referred to as a “loop,” or limbo. She explained some spirits do not know they are dead, and continue to repeat an action that was very significant in their lives.

Kuhl also told me she felt isolation on the sanatorium grounds.

“It was very solemn,” she said. “But then also like missing. Like their families, or missing, lonely.”

The account of one patient, posted on a historical board outside the building reads, “It was quite a building and on a hill like that – it was like a palace. Except you were a prisoner no matter what.”

The patient’s feelings may have been warranted: often times when patients checked in, a check out date was not yet scheduled.

“Originally people would stay two to three years at a hospital typically like this, because there really was no cure. It was just building people back up. Exposure to fresh air, sunshine, isolation from other people who they could potentially spread the disease to,” said Daina Penkiunas, State Historic Preservation Officer of the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Kuhl took me on a tour of the leaf covered paths of the historic grounds, getting a glimpse into the past.

“I was going to kind of ask them like, why they're here? ‘Because this is where we belong,' is what he's saying. 'The children are sick, and they're not getting better,' that's what he's saying,” Kuhl said of the older spirit she felt.

“It was a terrible disease in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and was actually one of the primary causes of death in Wisconsin,” Penkiunas explained.

According to documents from the Wisconsin Historical Society, 2,500 people died from tuberculosis annually in Wisconsin at the turn of the century. For years, the illness had no cure, but dilapidating symptoms like coughing up blood, intense fevers, severe dehydration and strong bouts of coughing.

“They're not supposed to be playing or laughing,” Kuhl says of the child spirits. “’They'll hear,’ that's what they say. I'm hearing the footsteps of him, and then they get real quiet and they lay back down."

Kuhl says her purpose in life is to bring lost souls “into the light” and guide them along the correct path.

"The little of the three, she feels really scared to me right now. That's why I want to cross them over, I don't want them to be scared like this. So that's what I'm going to do now,” Kuhl said.“I don't want people to be afraid of [my gift]. Because it's a beautiful thing and it brings so much peace,” she said.

With the treatment of tuberculosis came a close to Lake View Sanatorium in 1966. Today, with the help of Kuhl, its last patients said goodbye.

“Yeah, the building's clear now,” Kuhl assured me.

I reached out to Dane County to see inside the building, but was not allowed because of patient confidentiality. I was allowed along the grounds, and nearby the Lake View Woods.

I also reached out to both the state and county for records of the number of patients treated at Lake View Sanatorium, but did not get a response.

