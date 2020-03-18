A look inside Wisconsin's emergency center fighting the coronavirus

Its day three of level 1 operations for the Wisconsin Emergency Management Operations Center (SEOC), and NBC15 News got a look inside.

The Wisconsin Emergency Management Operations Center

Officials have been meeting every day to deal with the outbreak. They say the state's success depends on its ability to communicate, coordinate and respond between all agencies involved.

This is the first time the SEOC has elevated to Level 1 in response to a health-related incident.

A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location.

