A look through the lens of history

For optometrist Dr. Tom Nicolai of Lancaster, collecting pieces of the past is a passion.

“I wanted to just be able to preserve a lot of this stuff,” says Dr. Nicolai, lead optometrist with SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care.

Dr. Nicolai began collecting historic eye care equipment as an optometry student in 1986. Most of his collection comes from colleagues or antique stores.

No need to check your prescription, some of the collection does indeed date as far back as the late 1800s and turn of the 20th century.

“This was an old antibiotic that actually expired in 1906. So nobody should use that,” Dr. Nicolai jokes of one of the items in his collection.

Looking through the many items, it is easy to see how the definition of “modern medicine” has evolved over the years.

“Probably ‘40s or ‘50s. These are probably ‘50s, ‘60s. And these are definitely ‘60s. And these are more or less what we still use today,” Dr. Nicolai says, showing NBC15 staff a range of retina scopes.

“Just having this stuff around to look at, it kind of humbles you,” he says. “Because to shine a light through a mirror and look at somebody's eyes and tell what's going on is amazing to me."

While current optometrists now use different equipment, Dr. Nicolai says most of the items in his collection could still be used today – and he has tried a few already.

“To try and practice going back, those guys were really smart and really dedicated. And everything that I do today, comes from what other people figure out in the past,” he says.

While the collection is definitely a sight to see, there is some bad news: Dr. Nicolai’s collection is headed east. Later this week, he is taking the collection to a museum near his hometown in North Dakota.

“I firmly believe in roots. That’s why I’m taking it back to close to my hometown,” he tells NBC15 News. “The people who I grew up with are basically the reason I am who I am.”

In the end, Dr. Nicolai says his collection is part of preserving the past, as he looks into the future.

“This is all part of our past, and our past is our future. It's basically these younger people are going to carry this into the next century, and to me that's what this is all about,” he says.

