46 lbs. of LSD, Cocaine, MDMA, marijuana and more was found in Neosho home

Forty-six pounds of LSD, Cocaine, MDMA, Psilocin mushrooms, prescription pills, and various marijuana products were all found in a Village of Neosho home when investigators searched it, according to the Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, its detectives and the Dodge Co. Drug Task Force served a warrant on November 14 at a home in the 200 block of N. Schuyler Street.

In addition to the drugs, they also reportedly found a large amount of cash and a marijuana growing operation.

A 26-year-old Neosho man, Spencer Lokken, was taken into custody and is expected to face multiple felony charges, the Sheriff's Office stated, noting that their investigations are still ongoing.

The Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information about the distribution of illegal drugs to contact them at 920-386-3726 or by emailing druginfo@co.dodge.wi.us