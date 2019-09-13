‘A loud boom:’ Fire tears through 42-unit apartment building in Waukesha

A massive fire at the Hillcrest Apartments on Shepherd Court in Waukesha overnight Thursday, Sept. 12 was believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike. Roughly 100 people were left homeless as a result.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., the City of Waukesha Police and Fire Dispatch Center received reports of a structure fire on E. Main Street. Residents reported that lightning struck the building, or in the area of their building, and caused the fire alarms to activate.

"It was a loud boom. It sounded like a bomb really. It even shook the apartment over here. After that, I'd say within five minutes, [I] heard sirens so I came outside and just saw smoke and everything. At first the flames weren't showing, then out of no where it erupted. It was crazy." said Neko Ebbott, lives nearby.

"I never would have thought lightning striking on our roof. Twelve hours later, we are sitting here homeless pretty much," said C.J. Wollenzien.

C.J. Wollenzien has lived at the Hillcrest Apartments for five years. He also does maintenance work for their property owner. Wollenzien said he saw the lightning hit the roof as he was driving home from work.

"I just pretty much started banging on doors. I had my keys out and opening doors right away. Saying 'get outside, get downstairs as quick as possible,'" said Wollenzien.

Firefighters say they were initially called to a building across the street. Fire alarms were blaring which caused some confusion about where the blaze started. Witnesses believe the flames festered in the attic for several minutes before shooting up toward the sky.

"Obviously, the building is very unsafe right now. We have the flare-ups that are occurring and there are a lot of materials overhead that can drop on them," said Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Hoffman, with the City of Waukesha Fire Department.