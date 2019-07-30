Orfordville man arrested after hit-and-run puts victim in the ICU

A man is behind bars and another man is recovering in the ICU after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in Orfordville.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the man was hit just before 3 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street. When EMS arrived, the 40-year-old victim from Orfordville was lying in the roadway and was semiconscious. He was taken to a hospital and is being treated for a head injury in the ICU.

Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Luke Kasten of Orfordville. Detectives interviewed Kasten on Monday, and arrested him for hit and run and first degree reckless injury.

Kasten is being held at the Rock County Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.