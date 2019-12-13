A mild Friday before a cool weekend

DECEMBER 13, 2019

5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

A wave of low pressure is heading off to the east, while another wave of low pressure will approach from the west. Both of these systems are weak and will produce little if any precipitation around here.

As these low-pressure systems move off to the east, colder air will fill in. Highs are expected in the 20s during the weekend. High pressure will provide us with some sunshine on Sunday.