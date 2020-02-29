A night of hope at the HDSA Madison Re-Prom

Dance the night away at the Madison Re-Prom event, benefiting Huntington’s Disease Society of America. The ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ theme celebrates hope.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Huntington’s Disease Society of America is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by Huntington’s disease.

The dance will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 starting at 5:00 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7:00 p.m. To register or donate now, click here.

