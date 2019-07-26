A partly sunny Friday with chances of showers into the weekend

Friday, July 26th 2019

3:44 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

Morning showers will taper off as we enter the early afternoon hours. Frontal forcing to our north, coupled with a lot of surface moisture, and some daytime heating will lead to the onset of afternoon storm chances today. The likelihood of afternoon storms today will be highly dependent upon how quickly the skies clear out. I still think we’ll see decreasing clouds in time for surface temps to reach the low to mid 80’s. The same front will be in our vicinity through Saturday which will lead to off and on showers and storms. Sunday night a bigger weather system moves through, bringing storms Sunday night into Monday morning. This system will bring with it cooler air and lower humidity for the start of next week.

Weather Impact Scale Thursday: Yellow, Low Impact

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 84°

LOW: 68°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm.

HIGH: 86°

LOW: 67°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered storms possible.

HIGH: 87°

LOW: 69°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms, especially early in the day.

HIGH: 82°

LOW: 63°