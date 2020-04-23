A plan for Wis. churches to return to in-person worship

The Wisconsin Council of Churches has released a plan, aligned with the state's plan to reopen Wisconsin's economy, to return to in-person worship and ministry.

The council said returning to church will have to happen in phases, just like the Badger Bounce Back plan introduced by Gov. Tony Evers.

In a press release Thursday, the Council of Churches said it consulted with public health experts, church leaders, and guidance developed by churches and judicatories around the country. Its plan to return to church is meant as a framework to guide decisions, not as a fixed set of guidelines.

"You will have to be aware of the needs of your particular congregation, your polity and theology, and local conditions," the press release said. "You may need to consult local health officials or your judicatory leaders as you finalize decisions."

The council offered the following model for returning to in-person church. The phases refer to the phases of the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Safer at Home



Churches hold online worship services only, and it is recommended that the service be recorded from home.

Phase One



The Wisconsin Council of Churches recommends holding online worship service only. Recording could resume in the sanctuary, while maintaining at least 6 feet of space between people.



Weddings and funerals should be kept to less than 10 in attendance.



Bible studies and small groups continue to meet online.



High-risk individuals should continue to shelter in place.

Phase Two



Churches over 50 average worship attendance should continue holding online worship, recording from home or the sanctuary with participation from small groups of people.



Smaller churches, under 50 average worship attendance, might consider holding in-person worship, but make sure the space is large enough to allow for social distancing.



Wear cloth face masks while at church, as is recommended in public spaces.



High-risk individuals should continue to shelter in place.

Phase Three



The council recommends that churches of all sizes offer in-person and remote/online options.



Physical distancing is not required by Phase Three of the Badger Bounce Back, but it is recommended to avoid crowding in the sanctuary to the extent possible.



High-risk individuals are still urged to shelter in place.



Wear cloth face masks while at church and in community ministry, as is recommended in public spaces.



It should be safer for Bible studies and small groups to meet in person. The council recommends maintaining some online options for high-risk individuals and those who do not feel comfortable being in public.



Office functions could resume as normal, with attention to cleaning.

CLICK HERE for the full list of recommendations.

The council said it's important to remember that Wisconsin could move back and forth between phases if second or third waves of infections emerge.