A pleasant week warms up through the weekend

Updated: Thu 5:52 AM, Aug 01, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) AUGUST 1, 2019
5:00 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, light wind and low humidity levels are expected over the next couple days. It will turn a little warmer and a little more humid by the end of the week.

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 83
WIND: LIGHT

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 56
WIND: CALM

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 84

SATURDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 84

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85

 