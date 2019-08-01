A pleasant week warms up through the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) AUGUST 1, 2019
5:00 a.m.
THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:
NO IMPACTFUL WEATHER TODAY.
Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures, light wind and low humidity levels are expected over the next couple days. It will turn a little warmer and a little more humid by the end of the week.
TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 83
WIND: LIGHT
TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR.
LOW: 56
WIND: CALM
FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 84
SATURDAY: SUNNY TO PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS.
HIGH: 84
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.
HIGH: 85