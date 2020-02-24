A police dog killed in the line of duty is honored with special casket

A paint shop that specializes in motorcycles and cars in Utah has designed a special casket for a fallen K-9.

The K-9, named Hondo with the Herriman Police Department, was shot while helping officers arrest a fugitive in Salt Lake City. Hondo later passed away from injuries at a nearby veterinary hospital.

The Herriman Police Department then contacted the paint shop, Rawtin Garage, to ask for a way to honor Hondo's life and legacy with a customized casket.

Soon after, Rawtin Garage revealed the special casket.

"What an honor it was to paint a hero’s casket... The passing of Herriman Police K9 HONDO, who was killed in the line of duty while assisting the U.S Marshal’s Office in apprehending a dangerous fugitive," the paint shop posted to Facebook.

"They asked if we could get something together since we have done work on their motorcycles before," John Ward, owner of Rawtin Garage, told CNN.