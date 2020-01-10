A possible tuberculosis case is being investigated in Sauk County

Health officials are investigating after someone in Sauk County may have contracted tuberculosis, the county health department announced Friday morning.

While they did not release the name of the person, the Sauk County Health Department said it plans to contact anyone who has been in close contact with the individual and test them as well.

“In this instance, tuberculosis has not been clinically confirmed, so we are acting out of an abundance of caution,” Sauk County Health Department Director Tim Lawther explained.

They are assuring the public that if they have not been contacted they do not need to take any further actions. “The risk to the general population is VERY low,” the health department noted (emphasis theirs).

TB disease is not easy to transmit to others; it requires prolonged and close contact with an infected person. Simply being in the same room does not mean you will be infected,” Lawther added.

The agency said household members are usually the ones affected.

Every year, 40-50 people in Wisconsin are expected to come down with TB, a bacterial disease that attacks the lungs and is spread through the air. Health officials say symptoms include, cough lasting more than 2 weeks, coughing up blood, fatigue, weakness, unintended weight loss, fever, and/or night sweats.

The Sauk County Health Department is also providing more information on tuberculosis here. (in Spanish)