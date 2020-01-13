'A real-world nightware': Man forced underage Madison girls to share sexual photos

A 27-year-old Las Vegas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for forcing underage girls to take sexual pictures in Madison and posting those pictures to a porn website.

According to the Department of Justice, David Ohmar Harris coerced and manipulated underage girls to send him sexual images of themselves between December 2016 and August 2017.

When they did not obey him, Harris would post their explicit images on the website Pornhub, and send the images to their relatives.

U.S. District Judge William Conley said in a release that the victim who came forward to report the crime showed “strength, bravery, and courage.”

The judge added that by coming forward, she “likely saved many girls and young women from the defendant’s unthinkable bullying,” according to the release.

Judge Conley said that Harris’s conduct created a “real world nightmare” for his victims.

Harris pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in October of 2019.

Harris' 15 years in prison will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

